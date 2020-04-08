UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19,Jazz Pledges Rs. 1.2 Bln For Relief Efforts

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

COVID-19,Jazz pledges Rs. 1.2 bln for relief efforts

Pakistan's largest digital service provider, Jazz, a VEON group company on Wednesday announced Rs. 1.2 billion support towards Covid-19 relief activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan's largest digital service provider, Jazz, a VEON group company on Wednesday announced Rs. 1.2 billion support towards Covid-19 relief activities.

The support will include short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities, said a press release.

As part of this immediate rollout, Jazz will provide support to leading welfare organizations across Pakistan. The initiatives include Covid19 tests, life-saving ventilators and food rations to be passed on to the ones most affected by the calamity.

The relief response also facilitates Jazz customers to direct their charitable donations via SMS and JazzCash. Jazz employees will also be voluntarily contributing up to 3-days salary to the nationwide relief effort.

A significant part of the announced support will be for continuing zero-rated and subsidized services for access to emergency care, medical helplines, and critical health applications, which have been either marked-down or made free for customers under this coronavirus relief effort.

Added support will come in through subsidized voice and data bundles and mobile payments. The company has also accelerated the sign-up process for JazzCash mobile wallets so that relief can be provided urgently by donors directly to local community members most impacted by this pandemic.

CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim, said, "We have been at the forefront of solving every crisis in Pakistan for the past 25 years. The Covid19 is no exception in stepping up our national responsibility. As a digital company, we have a huge role to play in keeping the economy advancing through online connectivity. This global crisis is unprecedented in its scale, and our prayers are with those who are suffering." Mobile communications, access to high-speed internet, and mobile payments are declared essential services during any crisis. Jazz commits to serving its 61 million customers and anyone in need, nationwide.

Aamir added, "It has been our experience that reliance on scientific data, developing a robust, on-ground response, and an active collaboration will lead us out of this crisis. I'm glad that in this time of uncertainty, we are working together with the government, the armed forces, federal and provincial authorities, as they tirelessly contain the spread of Covid19."Even before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, Jazz began establishing nationwide awareness campaigns that allowed the country to focus on preventive measures from the coronavirus. Amidst the lockdown, the continuity of services remains a priority for Jazz to ensure that Pakistan can stay connected to both work and family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Mobile Company Lead SMS Family From Government Jazz Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

11 minutes ago

Virus pandemic deals heavy blow to Egypt's working ..

2 minutes ago

EU rescue talks fail as Netherlands blocks virus c ..

2 minutes ago

Oman Registers 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows ..

11 minutes ago

Police distributes ration bags in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Additional Rs 120 bln revenue collected in energy ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.