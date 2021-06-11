UrduPoint.com
COVID Certificates To Allow Europeans To Travel Freely Across Bloc This Summer - Spokesman

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

COVID Certificates to Allow Europeans to Travel Freely Across Bloc This Summer - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Europeans will be able to travel freely across the bloc with an EU digital coronavirus certificate starting from next month, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Friday.

"The Commission welcomes the rapid approval by EU ambassadors on the update to the recommendation on the coordination of free movement restrictions in the EU. As you remember, we proposed this only ten days ago," Wigand said at a briefing, adding that "with this update and with the EU digital COVID certificate Europeans will be able to enjoy a safe summer holiday with only limited, if any, restrictions."

According to Wigand, fully-vaccinated and recovered citizens will be exempt from Federal restrictions. The results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 will be valid for 72 hours, while rapid-antigen test results will be valid for 48 hours.

"The recommendation will also clarify the rules for children ensuring unity of families when traveling," the Commission spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said that over a million EU citizens had received digital certificates since the system was launched in test mode on June 1. The commissioner said that some member countries had started issuing these certificates in the pilot version, adding that everything was being done to guarantee the smooth functioning of the system across the bloc. In addition, Europe is discussing the possibility of implementing this system with other nations.

Digital certificates serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the disease, or tested negative for it. The EU system will officially begin to function on July 1, the certificates will be valid for 12 months.

