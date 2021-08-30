MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Cosmonauts have found cracks in the oldest module of the International Space Station (ISS), First Deputy General Designer at Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia Vladimir Soloviev told Sputnik.

"Several such spots with blind cracks were found in the Zarya module," Soloviev said, warning that the earlier discovery of through cracks in the Zvezda module means that the Zarya cracks could start to expand.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. The crew have since identified and sealed two cracks but air continues to leak, which, nonetheless, poses no threat to those on board the space station, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.