Create, Communicate and Capture Your Cherished Moments with Samsung Galaxy A32/A52/A72

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Samsung has continually been innovating and has strived to provide its customers with the highest quality mobile phones since it started manufacturing them back in 1988

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) Samsung has continually been innovating and has strived to provide its customers with the highest quality mobile phones since it started manufacturing them back in 1988.

Samsung’s vision is personified in their new Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 smartphones which offer customers numerous features at modest prices. In the day and age of today, arguably the most important feature of any smartphone is its camera set up.

To provide customers with the most powerful camera experience possible, the Samsung Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 come with a rear Quad Camera set up. From the 123-degree field of vision on the Ultra-Wide Camera, the bokeh effect of the Depth Camera on the A32 and A52 to the 64MP high-resolution of the Main Camera and the A72’s precise Tele Camera lens’ 30x zoom, you can enjoy steady and sharp shooting experiences up close and from far away as well.

The latest Galaxy A Series lineupincludes innovative Galaxy flagship camera features such as the 4K Video Snap, Scene Optimizer, Optical Image Stabilization, Night mode, Pro Video mode and much more. The Galaxy A52 and A72 also come with IP67 rated water resistance, which enables you to take pictures and videos from 15cm to 1m under water while adding a sense of security to your daily usage.

The Galaxy A32 features a 20MP front camera while the Galaxy A52 and A72 both feature a 32MP front camera, ensuring that you capture clear, high-resolution selfies throughout the day.

This Ramadan, Samsung has brought offers and discounts on multiple devices for their customers, which can be availed exclusively on their Online Shop, the Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 feature the following offers:

  • Buy a Galaxy A32 and get free In-Ear Headphones.
  • Buy theGalaxy A52 or A72 and get a free Galaxy Fit2.

