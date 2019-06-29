UrduPoint.com
Creating High-Speed Data Transfer Channel Key Matter On Russian-Japanese Agenda - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 59 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:47 PM

Building a submarine cable, extending from the Russian Far Eastern city of Nakhodka to Japan's Niigata, that would enable high-speed data transfer from Japan to Europe is a key matter on the agenda of the Russian-Japanese relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Building a submarine cable, extending from the Russian Far Eastern city of Nakhodka to Japan's Niigata, that would enable high-speed data transfer from Japan to Europe is a key matter on the agenda of the Russian-Japanese relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Creating the new high-speed data transfer channel 'Japan-Europe', which envisions building a submarine cable extending from Nakhodka to Niigata, is on the agenda," Putin said.

