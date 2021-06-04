UrduPoint.com
Creation of Russia's First Ultralight Carrier Rocket to Cost $47-68Mln - Official

The creation of Russia's first ultralight carrier rocket, which is currently being developed by private companies, will require funding of 3.5-5 billion rubles ($47-68 million), Roman Zhits, the head of the National Technological Initiative development program's Aeronet working group, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The creation of Russia's first ultralight carrier rocket, which is currently being developed by private companies, will require funding of 3.5-5 billion rubles ($47-68 million), Roman Zhits, the head of the National Technological Initiative development program's Aeronet working group, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We estimate the cost of rocket construction at 3.5-5 billion rubles," Zhits said, expressing the belief that this will pay off after 20-30 launches.

"Taking into consideration international competition, we can count on at least 10-15 launches yearly, of which five to six will be carried out to fulfill Russia's needs," Zhits added.

The ultralight rocket, with its weight not exceeding 20 tonnes and its launch cost not exceeding $3 million, will have two stages and oxygen-methane engines. It will be capable of putting 250 kilograms (551 Pounds) of payload into orbits with altitudes up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), or with altitudes ranging from 800 to 1,500 kilometers if an upper stage is used. The rocket is set to launch small communications, observation and internet of things satellites. The first launch will be conducted in 2025 from the Vostochny spaceport.

