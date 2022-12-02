Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

A delegation of senior students from The Crescent Model Secondary High School visited PITB yesterday to learn about the prevailing IT trends and the key PITB ICT interventions in the areas of Education and Youth Empowerment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022) A delegation of senior students from The Crescent Model Secondary High School visited PITB yesterday to learn about the prevailing IT trends and the key PITB ICT interventions in the areas of Education and Youth Empowerment.

PITB Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar from the Soft Engineering wing discussed the rapidly growing rile of IT in governance highlighting future tech like AI and the recently launched Web 3.0 by the Government of Punjab.

The students also had an interactive session with the startups incubated at PITB’s Plan 9. Various startups shared their success stories and experiences with the students and discussed the scope of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan. The student delegation also visited Information (ITU), ITU Campus Radio FM 90.4 and Lincoln Corner situated at Arfa tower.