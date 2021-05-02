UrduPoint.com
Crew Dragon Separates From International Space Station, Headed Back To Earth

Daniyal Sohail 39 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:10 AM

Crew Dragon Separates From International Space Station, Headed Back to Earth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is on its way back to Earth, according to live coverage from NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

The separation from the ISS was performed at around 00:35 GMT on Sunday, May 2.

"Separation confirmed. Dragon will perform four departure burns to move away from the @space_station," SpaceX said on Twitter.

Crew Dragon is carrying commander Michael Hopkins, along with NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, back home.

NASA said on Friday that the spaceship's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico was being delayed amid bad weather. The piloted water landing is now expected in the Gulf south of Panama City, Florida, at around 06:57 GMT on Sunday.

The SpaceX "Resilience" Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived at the ISS in November of last year. The Crew-1 mission, the first ever operational commercial crew mission to the ISS, was followed by SpaceX's third (counting the Demo-2 test flight) astronaut mission, Crew-2, which reached the ISS last week.

