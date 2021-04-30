MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The water landing of Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, with four astronauts onboard will take place later than planned due to bad weather conditions, NASA press office said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the agency said that the spaceship's return from the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed from April 28 to May 1 for the same reason.

"NASA and SpaceX have decided to move Crew-1's undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which continue to predict wind speeds above the return criteria," the statement said.

According to the agency, NASA and Space X mission teams will meet on Friday to review opportunities for the spacecraft's safe return, continuing to look for the optimal conditions for the water landing and recovery.