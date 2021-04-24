UrduPoint.com
Crew Dragon Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Docks With ISS - NASA Broadcast

The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) in an automatic mode

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) in an automatic mode.

The docking process was broadcast by NASA.

A Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft was launched from Florida at 09:49 GMT on Friday and the spacecraft docked with the ISS at 09:08 GMT on Saturday.

Four astronauts are on board the Crew Dragon, namely NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, as well as European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft certified by NASA as being capable of delivering human crews to the ISS. The spacecraft is reusable so that many of its components can be recovered and reused in future flights. This is the second crew rotation flight of Crew Dragon to the ISS.

