Crew Dragon To Bring NASA Astronauts From ISS To Earth On Sunday

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) SpaceX's Crew Dragon is scheduled to bring NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, August 2.

According to the company, the spacecraft is expected to land on one of the seven designated water landing sites near the coast of Florida at 2:42 p.m. local time (18:42 GMT).

The crew will bring back a US flag that spent nine years on the orbit, waiting for the United States to resume piloted flights.

SpaceX made history back in May when it flew people to the ISS on the world's first commercially-made spacecraft.  Now will be the first time that the Crew Dragon brings passengers back to Earth.

After the current space mission, SpaceX is likely to receive NASA certification for manned space flights.

