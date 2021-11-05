UrduPoint.com

Crew Of China's Shenzhou 13 Spaceflight To Perform Spacewalk In Coming Days

Members of the Shenzhou 13 spaceflight, the second crewed mission to China's Tiangong space station, will carry out a spacewalk in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Members of the Shenzhou 13 spaceflight, the second crewed mission to China's Tiangong space station, will carry out a spacewalk in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday.

"The members of the Shenzhou 13 crew will perform the first spacewalk in the coming days, if conditions permit," the CMSA said in a statement.

The astronauts have been at the space station for 21 days. During this time, they moved cargo from the Shenzhou 13 spaceship, tested new spacesuits, conducted a medical examination, a number of experiments, as well as emergency evacuation exercises.

According to the CMSA, all crew members are currently in good condition and the space station is operating as it should.

The crew of the Shenzhou 13 spacecraft includes Zhai Zhigang, who as the commander of the Shenzhou 7 crew in September 2008, became the first Chinese to conduct a spacewalk; female taikonaut Wang Yaping, a member of the crew of the Shenzhou 10 spacecraft; and Ye Guangfu, for whom the journey to Tiangong was the first flight in his career.

All three were part of the Shenzhou 12 backup crew, which was the first one sent to the Chinese space station and spent three months there.

During their 180-day mission, Shenzhou 13 astronauts are planned to perform two or three spacewalks, and carry out additional scientific experiments and tasks.

China expects to finish assembling Tiangong, its first space station in lower Earth orbit, by 2022.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.