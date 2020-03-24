UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crew Of Soyuz MS-16 Spaceflight Being Monitored Over COVID-19 Concerns - Training Center

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:21 PM

Crew of Soyuz MS-16 Spaceflight Being Monitored Over COVID-19 Concerns - Training Center

The crew of the Soyuz MS-16 spaceflight to the International Space Station, as well as their backups who have arrived at the Baikonur spaceport, are under strict surveillance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The crew of the Soyuz MS-16 spaceflight to the International Space Station, as well as their backups who have arrived at the Baikonur spaceport, are under strict surveillance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"They are under strict observation in light of the coronavirus," the center said.

The center specified that the crew will be present remotely at a meeting of the state commission, during which it will be cleared for launching.

Several other signature events have been canceled, including talking with relatives after putting on spacesuits, as well as a report by the state commission before sending the crew to a launching site.

A pre-launch press conference will take place online as well. The traditions that are not public will be upheld.

The center stressed that despite the pandemic, Russian specialists have created the conditions necessary for the precise implementation of the pre-launch preparations for the mission.

The Soyuz MS-16 spaceflight, which will use the Soyuz-2.1a rocket, is scheduled for April 9. The main crew includes Russia's Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy, with Sergei Ryzhikov, Andrei Babkin and Stephen Bowen as the backup crew.

Related Topics

Russia Bowen SITE April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues decision appoin ..

9 minutes ago

Four people recover from coronavirus infection, 50 ..

39 minutes ago

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Czech Health Authorities Warn Country Could Have 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Court Upholds Extension of Spy Suspect Tsu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.