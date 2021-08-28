Crews at Russian Cosmodrome Taught to Assemble Spacecraft With VR Glasses - Space Academy

UrduPoint.com

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Virtual reality glasses are used by the military units of the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia to train to assemble space rockets, St. Petersburg-based Mozhaisky Military Space Academy told reporters on Saturday.

The academy said at the Army-2021 forum that it had developed a 3D-model of the testing complex at the cosmodrome, and the trainees work with it using VR glasses and wireless manipulation mechanisms.

The first regime of using the training facility involves a virtual walk around the cosmodrome and a lecture.

"The second regime is a range of practical exercises, when a trainee can perform military unit responsibilities, and the program would check the correctness and sequence of the steps made," the academy spokesperson said.

The training system is currently being tested and incorporated into the academic program.

The Army-2021 military forum is being held from August 22-28 in Russia's Moscow Region to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies and achievements in military and defense industries.

