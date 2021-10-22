CricWick and Daraz Partners to Provide In-App Fantasy League for T20 World Cup

UrduPoint.com

South Asia’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, has joined hands with CricWick to bring the ‘CricWick Fantasy League’ on Daraz App during the T20 World Cup

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Oct, 2021) South Asia’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, has joined hands with CricWick to bring the ‘CricWick Fantasy League’ on Daraz App during the T20 World Cup.

The anticipated cricket season is geared to be one of the busiest home seasons in Pakistan, with the series starting off on 23rd October 2021. On top of gaining exclusive T20 live Match streaming rights for the entire international cricket tournament, Daraz, in partnership with CricWick, is set to offer fans an immersive cricket experience to play fantasy league on the app too.

Wali Khan, Head of Sports Strategy, Marketing & Entertainment, Daraz said,” As an avid deliverer of excellent customer experience, Daraz is dedicated to creating additional value for its customers by constantly pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. With this motivation, the brand is narrowing on the concept of in-app shoppertainment – giving users an immersive, all-round entertainment experience which is accessible from anywhere.”

He also said, “The fantasy league is a perfect opportunity for individuals to engage with the game they love on a profound level. While watching live matches, people can put together a virtual team of their favorite cricket stars. Based on the real-life performance of the cricketers, each player will gain points depending on their customized teams. In addition, the league will enable winners to gather interesting rewards.”

Ahmed Hanif, CEO CricWick said, "We are excited to bring the Biggest Fantasy Cricket League of Pakistan to users of Daraz for the entirety of the T20 World Cup 2021.

It is a thrilling prospect to be involved with the sport that is followed by the masses and this collaboration will bring outstanding engagement to the customers of Daraz. This partnership will be an excellent opportunity for the users of Daraz app to experience the CricWick World Cup fantasy and then become permanent visitors of one of the most exciting cricketing platforms of Pakistan.”

Moazzam Faruqui leading Affiliate Marketing at Daraz PK mentioned " We at Daraz are providing income generating opportunities for our partners who seek to monetize their online presence, we have global examples of affiliates developing a consistent income generating stream through affiliate marketing and Daraz being the largest ecommerce platform in South Asia enables affiliates operating in Pakistan to benefit from the same."

Farhan Sheikh, CCO CricWick said, “We believe that the cricket fan is really invested in the game and the CricWick Fantasy League empowers them by entrusting them the role of a selector. They can choose their own customised playing XI for every match. We feel that our partnership with Daraz, it will open new engagement avenues for both companies."

Moreover, being a one-stop-solution for all, Daraz understands the growing need for a complete entertainment experience. Sports, being a leading source of joy for South Asian consumers, paves way for the brand and its customers to develop stronger relations.

With this partnership, both Daraz and CricWick aim to bridge the gap between sports, entertainment and digitization. Tapping into the endless potential of tech-based innovation, the collaboration assists Pakistani users to both watch and play the country’s most loved game on the Daraz App.

