UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimea 24 Broadcaster Restoring Lost Content After YouTube Deletes Account- Chief Producer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Crimea 24 Broadcaster Restoring Lost Content After YouTube Deletes Account- Chief Producer

The Crimea 24 broadcaster has started restoring its lost content from the channel's archives after the US video-sharing platform YouTube deleted its account, Oleg Kryuchkov, the broadcaster's chief producer, told Sputnik on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Crimea 24 broadcaster has started restoring its lost content from the channel's archives after the US video-sharing platform YouTube deleted its account, Oleg Kryuchkov, the broadcaster's chief producer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

A day earlier, Kryuchkov said that the Russian tv and radio broadcaster "Crimea" would sue Google-owned YouTube for deleting the account of one of its TV channels, Crimea 24. On Wednesday, YouTube deleted the broadcaster's account and blocked the accounts of Anna news and News Front covering developments in hot spots. Later, the video hosting explained its decision, saying the TV channel violated "the YouTube terms of service.

" The channel apologized for the inconvenience and promised to restore all videos and program releases on its website.

"Due to the deletion of the account, 90 percent of the programs that were posted on the company's website was lost. Fortunately, these programs were in the broadcaster's archive. Yesterday we restored about 15 percent of the programs, today up to 40 percent will be restored. We will gradually restore everything to the site using Crimean hosting," Kryuchkov said.

The chief producer added that the issue of uploading the channel's content on other video hosting sites, including social networks, is now being discussed.

Related Topics

Russia Company SITE YouTube TV All From

Recent Stories

PCMD's BSL-III laboratory turns into one of countr ..

15 seconds ago

Stocks retreat as virus uncertainty tempers lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

IVMP to ensure treatment to vector borne diseases' ..

17 seconds ago

Philippines' COVID-19 Case Tally Nearing 13,500, D ..

18 seconds ago

Six outlaws arrested, weapon seized in Sargodha

20 seconds ago

Sukkur braves dry and hot weather

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.