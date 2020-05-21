Crimea 24 Broadcaster Restoring Lost Content After YouTube Deletes Account- Chief Producer

The Crimea 24 broadcaster has started restoring its lost content from the channel's archives after the US video-sharing platform YouTube deleted its account, Oleg Kryuchkov, the broadcaster's chief producer, told Sputnik on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Crimea 24 broadcaster has started restoring its lost content from the channel's archives after the US video-sharing platform YouTube deleted its account, Oleg Kryuchkov, the broadcaster's chief producer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

A day earlier, Kryuchkov said that the Russian tv and radio broadcaster "Crimea" would sue Google-owned YouTube for deleting the account of one of its TV channels, Crimea 24. On Wednesday, YouTube deleted the broadcaster's account and blocked the accounts of Anna news and News Front covering developments in hot spots. Later, the video hosting explained its decision, saying the TV channel violated "the YouTube terms of service.

" The channel apologized for the inconvenience and promised to restore all videos and program releases on its website.

"Due to the deletion of the account, 90 percent of the programs that were posted on the company's website was lost. Fortunately, these programs were in the broadcaster's archive. Yesterday we restored about 15 percent of the programs, today up to 40 percent will be restored. We will gradually restore everything to the site using Crimean hosting," Kryuchkov said.

The chief producer added that the issue of uploading the channel's content on other video hosting sites, including social networks, is now being discussed.