Crimea Broadcaster Plans To Sue YouTube For Deleting Its TV Channel's Account - Head

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

Crimea Broadcaster Plans to Sue YouTube for Deleting Its TV Channel's Account - Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russian television and radio broadcaster "Crimea" intends to sue the US video hosting YouTube, owned by Google, for deleting an account of one of its tv channels, Crimea24, Oleg Kryuchkov, the broadcaster's chief producer, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, YouTube deleted the account of one of the main Crimean television channels Crimea 24 as well as blocked the accounts of Anna news and News Front covering developments in hot spots. Later, the video hosting explained its decision, saying the TV channel violated "the YouTube terms of service." The channel apologized for the inconvenience and promised to restore all videos and program releases on its website.

"We see firsthand the manifestation of the vaunted Western democracy and freedom of speech. Tonight, without clear reasons and warning, the account of the Crimea24 TV channel was deleted. The channel had more than 19 million views, 30,000 subscribers. We are considering suing YouTube video hosting company owned by Google," Kryuchkov said.

The broadcaster's head added that videos would be posted only on domestic video hosting sites from now on.

Meanwhile, Anna News, the account of which has been repeatedly blocked, said that it was now preparing an official appeal to the YouTube site administration with a request to restore the channel.

