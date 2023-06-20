CSTO Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Prevention of Arms Race in Space

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the prevention of an arms race in space during a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The foreign ministers also adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the top diplomats of the CSTO countries considered projects on changing the organization's budget and the distribution of quota posts in the CSTO Secretariat.