UrduPoint.com

Customize Your Fashion Sense With TECNO’s Camon 17

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon 17

In the current tech-driven era, smartphones have become more than devices just used for calling and messaging

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) In the current tech-driven era, smartphones have become more than devices just used for calling and messaging. The young generation looks for modern devices that reflect their style and personalities. TECNO’s recently launched their latest Camon 17 smartphone which is the perfect blend of upgraded style and latest features for modern users to make a fashion statement.

Recently, the brand shared the fashion shoot of Camon 17 on their social media platforms that show the chic and modern style of this latest device.

Holding this phone, the models look elegant and stylish at the same time, showing the power this smartphone exhibits. Adding class to these pictures, TECNO’s latest Camon smartphone compliments everyone’s diverse style and guarantees to do the same for you. So, whether you’re dressing up to go to a party or want to look professional for a meeting, the Camon 17 will help you elevate your style.

Related Topics

Social Media Young Same

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquir ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquiring pornographic materials inv ..

1 minute ago
 ‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on ..

‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on BCCI threats to foreign playe ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

46 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.