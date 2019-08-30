Cutting-Edge Chinese Satellite Suffers Malfunction After Launch - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) ChinaSat-18 telecom satellite has suffered a technical malfunction immediately after being launched, SpaceNews publication reported on Thursday.

The satellite was launched on August 19 from the Xichang Space Center aboard a Long March 3B rocket.

It is the first satellite based on an enhanced version of the DFH-4 satellite platform.

The ChinaSat-18 allegedly experienced a solar array deployment failure, but this information has not yet been confirmed by the owner of the satellite, China Satcom.

According to the publication, the satellite is insured for $250 million. China Satcom has not filed a claim yet.