Cutting-Edge Chinese Satellite Suffers Malfunction After Launch - Reports
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) ChinaSat-18 telecom satellite has suffered a technical malfunction immediately after being launched, SpaceNews publication reported on Thursday.
The satellite was launched on August 19 from the Xichang Space Center aboard a Long March 3B rocket.
It is the first satellite based on an enhanced version of the DFH-4 satellite platform.
The ChinaSat-18 allegedly experienced a solar array deployment failure, but this information has not yet been confirmed by the owner of the satellite, China Satcom.
According to the publication, the satellite is insured for $250 million. China Satcom has not filed a claim yet.