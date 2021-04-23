Cutting-Edge Space Radar Launched in Costa Rica to Track Small Space Debris - LeoLabs

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US LeoLabs company, which provides low Earth orbit mapping, has announced the launch of the most advanced commercial space radar of its kind capable of tracking orbital debris with the size ranging from less than one inch in Costa Rica.

According to the company, small space debris is the most common threat to spacecraft, and its tracking is of particular interest to the company's customers, including satellite operators, defense and space agencies, among others.

"LeoLabs, Inc., the leading commercial provider of low Earth orbit (LEO) mapping and Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services, today confirmed 'fully operational' status for its Costa Rica Space Radar, effective immediately," the company said in a press release late on Thursday, adding that the radar "provides unprecedented capability to track objects, including active satellites and orbital debris down to 2cm [centimeters].

"

The space radar, deployed in record nine months in Costa Rica's northwestern Guanacaste province, marks a critical addition to the global constellation of radars built by LeoLabs, as it provides equatorial coverage for low inclination orbits and, in combination with other radars, enables the company to fully cover low Earth orbit, the press release added.