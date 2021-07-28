Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming threat of hybrid war: IT minister

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq Wednesday said that the cyber security policy, approved by the Federal Cabinet the other day, was aimed at countering the incidents related to malicious use of information and communication technologies in cyberspace that posed a grave financial and security threat to Pakistan.

The Primary objective of cyber security policy is to ensure the privacy and security of online data, personal information and confidential content of public, government and private entities, the minister said in a news release.

He said that in this modern and fast age of internet, the world had become a “global village” in which a large population of the world was handling its economic, financial and professional affairs digitally by using cyberspace.

Syed Amin-ul-Haq underlined the need to restore the confidence of Pakistani citizens in the digital system by making all their private and professional digital activities completely secure, efficient and reliable so that they could use it online without any fear.

He said the key points of cyber security policy included support for the establishment of internal framework and governance in all public and private institutions for the protection of cyber ecosystem, security of national information system and infrastructure, protection in all national ICT infrastructures.

He said that in case of cyber attack on any institution of Pakistan, it would be considered as an aggression on national integrity and all necessary steps and retaliation would be taken.

The minister said a “Cyber Governance Policy Committee” has been set up to implement the policy at the national level, monitor its affairs, determine the strategy in a timely manner and take timely action. This included secretaries and senior officers of 13 different organizations.