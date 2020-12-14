UrduPoint.com
Cyber Security Training Workshop Held

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:31 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A professional training workshop of volunteers held here on Monday under the supervision of Cyber Security of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here, Chief Technology Officer of Cyber Security of Pakistan, Muhammad Asadur Rehman provided the participants with professional training of cyber security skills.

Ninety participants including representatives from government departments attended the training workshop.

Cyber security expert, Asad Sargana taught the participants skills to make their internet data safe. He also put light on methods and technologies to make social media accounts and emails safe.

More Stories From Technology

