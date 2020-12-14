Cyber security training workshop held

A professional training workshop of volunteers held here on Monday under the supervision of Cyber Security of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A professional training workshop of volunteers held here on Monday under the supervision of Cyber Security of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here, Chief Technology Officer of Cyber Security of Pakistan, Muhammad Asadur Rehman provided the participants with professional training of cyber security skills.

Ninety participants including representatives from government departments attended the training workshop.

Cyber security expert, Asad Sargana taught the participants skills to make their internet data safe. He also put light on methods and technologies to make social media accounts and emails safe.