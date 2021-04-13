MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Internet service providers in China's southern Hunan province believe that cyberattacks from overseas were behind the mass outage of local internet services, Wuhan-based Jiupai news reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed China Telecom official.

"The entire broadband internet services offered by China Telecom, China Unicom and China mobile in Hunan province were paralyzed. It was caused by DDOS [distributed denial-of-service] attacks from overseas hackers that blocked the entry and exit points of local internet services," the official was quoted as saying.

Chinese internet users have been reporting service interruptions in Hunan province throughout the day.

Local providers in Hunan are reportedly working to restore the internet services.