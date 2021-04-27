The number of cyberattacks against Russia's virology research center Vector quadrupled in 2020, as hackers tried to gain access to technologies for creating a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Center Deputy Director Nikolay Murashov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The number of cyberattacks against Russia's virology research center Vector quadrupled in 2020, as hackers tried to gain access to technologies for creating a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Center Deputy Director Nikolay Murashov said on Tuesday.

"Despite the foreign media propaganda about the ineffectiveness of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, a fourfold increase in the number of computer attacks on the vaccine developer's information resources was recorded in the period of its creation," Murashov said at an online briefing.

"All computer attacks on one of Russia's largest scientific virology and and biotechnology center, Vector, were aimed at gaining unauthorized access, which indicates aspirations to obtain technologies for creating a vaccine against COVID-19," Murashov specified.

The attackers tried to inject malicious software into Vector's information systems, according to a presentation of the computer incident response center.