UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cybersecurity Firm Warns Of Massive Hacking Scam Targeting Facebook Messenger Users

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Cybersecurity Firm Warns of Massive Hacking Scam Targeting Facebook Messenger Users

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Global cyber intelligence company Group-IB has uncovered a large-scale scam that tricked Facebook Messenger users in over 80 countries into leaking their personal information on fraudulent websites.

"Group-IB Digital Risk Protection (DRP) analysts have found evidence proving that users in over 80 countries in Europe, Asia, the MEA region, North and South America might have been affected. By distributing ads promoting an allegedly updated version of Facebook Messenger, cybercriminals harvested users' login credentials," the company stated.

According to the press release, Group-IB has discovered about 1,000 fake Facebook accounts distributing links to an allegedly updated version of Facebook Messenger. Users who followed the link would then be redirected to a fake Facebook Messenger website with a login form, through which cybercriminals harvested users' credentials.

Scammers used official Facebook logos and shortened link Names that resembled the real ones. Group-IB stressed that the social media giant itself has nothing to do with the scheme.

The scale of the scam has grown substantially over the past several months, the company noted. As of April, investigative team found 5,600 Facebook posts inviting users to install the fake "latest Messenger update."

Scammers reportedly attracted new users by adding new made-up options to the ads promoting the fake updates and, in some cases, even used blackmail, threatening to block the account permanently if the person did not follow the link.

Users who fall victim to the scheme risk leaking their personal data and have their account hijacked, the company warned. Scammers will then either extort money for returning the account or use it to further spread the fraudulent links.

Related Topics

Europe Social Media Facebook Company Cyber Crime Money April Asia

Recent Stories

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

6 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

7 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

9 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

9 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.