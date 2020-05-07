Cygnus Space Craft to Depart ISS for Burn Up in Atmosphere - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The unmanned US Cygnus cargo space craft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station (ISS) for a controlled burn up in the Earth's atmosphere next week, Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

"Nearly three months after delivering several tons of supplies and scientific experiments to the International Space Station, Northrup Grumman's unpiloted Cygnus cargo craft is scheduled to depart the ISS on Monday, May 11," the release said on Wednesday.

The Cygnus space craft arrived at the station on February 18 with supplies and science experiments following its launch on Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket from the NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, the release noted.

Northrop Grumman explained flight controllers on the ground will send commands to robotically detach Cygnus from the Earth-facing port of the Unity module, maneuver it into place and release it from the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Over the following two weeks, Cygnus will deploy a series of payloads to be dropped to the earth by parachute, the release said.

Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus' deorbit to burn up in the Earth's atmosphere on Monday, May 25, the release added.