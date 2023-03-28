UrduPoint.com

Czech Minister Says Equal Access To Carbon-Free Technologies Needed, Including Nuclear

March 28, 2023

Czech Minister Says Equal Access to Carbon-Free Technologies Needed, Including Nuclear

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela on Tuesday drew attention to the importance of maintaining equal access to all carbon-free technologies, including nuclear and new investments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela on Tuesday drew attention to the importance of maintaining equal access to all carbon-free technologies, including nuclear and new investments.

"It is important for us to maintain equal access to all carbon-free technologies, including nuclear. This applies both to hydrogen production or new investments," Sikela said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, European Union energy ministers met in Brussels to discuss issues concerning energy, transport and telecommunications.

Last week, Sikela said that the Czech Republic had completely stopped importing gas from Russia since the beginning of 2023, adding that the country's government was continuing preparations for the construction of a new power unit at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, while they study opportunities for building additional nuclear reactors.

