Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks In Russia Decreases By 14 Times - Report

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:06 PM

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia Decreases by 14 Times - Report

The damage of cyberattacks on banks in Russia has decreased by almost 14 times as criminals turn their attention toward targets in other countries, according to a fresh report issued by Group-IB, a cyber protection company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The damage of cyberattacks on banks in Russia has decreased by almost 14 times as criminals turn their attention toward targets in other countries, according to a fresh report issued by Group-IB, a cyber protection company.

"In Russia, damage from targeted attacks on banks carried out by financially motivated threat groups has dwindled almost 14-fold. One of the reasons is that Russian-speaking threat actors have been shifting to banks worldwide," the report states.

The company also warned about possible new threats connected with the rapid spread of 5G networks.

"The expansion of 5G networks opens up new opportunities for threat actors, as does any type of next-generation technology.

5G architecture paves the way for new types of attacks on operators," the firm cautioned.

In early October, the Russian media reported that Sberbank clients' data had appeared on the black market. The sellers boasted of possessing data on 60 million credit card accounts, both valid and invalid including transaction information. The bank acknowledged the leak only partially, claiming that one of its employees was most likely behind the incident, as the data was not easily accessible. Sberbank added that the theft in no way jeopardized its clients' finances.

