UrduPoint.com

Damaged Progress MS-21 Spacecraft To Undock From ISS As Planned On February 18 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published February 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Damaged Progress MS-21 Spacecraft to Undock From ISS as Planned on February 18 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023)  The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on February 18 as it was scheduled before the depressurization incident with a thermal circuit, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The Progress MS-21 will undock from the ISS at 5:26 a.m. Moscow time (02:26 GMT) on February 18. Rocket and Space Corporation Energia has made this decision after a detailed analysis of the images of the damages caused to the radiator of the thermal control system on the external surface of the spacecraft's instrument compartment," a statement read.

After undocking from the Russian segment of the ISS, the cosmonauts will once again take a picture of the damage site, the space agency added.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS.

The spacecraft spent more than three months in the station, its undocking and de-orbitating were scheduled for February 18. Roscosmos said the incident had not affected either the safety of the crew or the flight plans to the station.

A similar situation occurred on December 15 last year. Then, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, it was decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft to the ISS a little earlier than planned in order to bring back the crew, including Russians Sergey Prokpyiev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, on it. Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress SITE February December From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

22 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

45 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

48 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.