Damaged Progress MS-21 Spacecraft to Undock From ISS as Planned on February 18 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on February 18 as it was scheduled before the depressurization incident with a thermal circuit, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The Progress MS-21 will undock from the ISS at 5:26 a.m. Moscow time (02:26 GMT) on February 18. Rocket and Space Corporation Energia has made this decision after a detailed analysis of the images of the damages caused to the radiator of the thermal control system on the external surface of the spacecraft's instrument compartment," a statement read.

After undocking from the Russian segment of the ISS, the cosmonauts will once again take a picture of the damage site, the space agency added.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS.

The spacecraft spent more than three months in the station, its undocking and de-orbitating were scheduled for February 18. Roscosmos said the incident had not affected either the safety of the crew or the flight plans to the station.

A similar situation occurred on December 15 last year. Then, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, it was decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft to the ISS a little earlier than planned in order to bring back the crew, including Russians Sergey Prokpyiev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, on it. Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.