Dananeer Mobeen Leaked Realme's Yet-to-launch Pink C75x, Claimed To Be The Perfect Pink For Girls

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:12 PM

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfect pink for girls

There’s a new buzz in town—and it’s not just from drama fans obsessing over romantic plot twists

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th Apr, 2025) There’s a new buzz in town—and it’s not just from drama fans obsessing over romantic plot twists. It’s the yet-to-launch realme C75x in Coral Pink that’s quietly stealing hearts before it’s even hit the shelves.

The spotlight shifts from the iPhone’s pink to realme’s gorgeously bold coral pink, and audiences are obsessed. Rumor has it, a certain much-anticipated scene featuring influencer-turned-actress Dananeer Mobeen in an upcoming episode of a drama has viewers curious. While the episode hasn’t aired yet, insiders are already talking: the Coral Pink realme C75x might just be the real show-stealer.

Set to launch on April 14 across Pakistan, this phone is already being hailed as the “Perfect Pink for Her”—a fresh, youthful hue that radiates charm, elegance, and just the right amount of boldness.

With its sleek design, smooth edges, and minimalist silhouette, the C75x brings together fashion and function in a way that feels effortlessly thoughtful—especially as a gift.

And with an expected price range of around PKR 40,000, it strikes that perfect balance between premium looks and practical affordability.

realme is keeping the full specs under wraps for now, but one thing is clear: this isn’t just a new phone—it’s a whole vibe. Whether you’re drawn in by the color, the design, or the subtle storyline tie-in that everyone’s hinting at, the realme C75x Coral Pink is one release you’ll want to keep your eyes on.

Coming soon—April 14. And trust us, pink fever is just getting started.

