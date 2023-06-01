UrduPoint.com

Danish PM Relies On ChatGPT-generated Speech To Address Parliament

Published June 01, 2023

In the traditional fashion of the Danish government, the speech was delivered as the legislative session approached its summer recess.

COPENHAGEN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 203) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen relied on a speech generated by ChatGPT to address lawmakers in parliament, shedding light on both the revolutionary aspects and risks associated with AI despite repeated warnings from tech leaders regarding potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence (AI).

Unexpectedly, Frederiksen interrupted her speech to legislators, stating, "What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human, for that matter," revealing that it was composed by ChatGPT.

The Prime Minister further remarked, "Even if it didn't always perfectly align with the details of the government's work program and punctuation... it is both captivating and alarming to witness its capabilities."

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, gained global attention for its ability to generate human-like prose, essays, poems, and conversational content.

Following this widespread interest, tech giants raced to integrate AI-powered systems into their products, prompting tech leaders, scholars, and experts to express concerns about the arms race and the rapid advancement of this technology.

Key concerns revolve around the potential for AI systems to propagate misinformation, generate false images, promote algorithmically biased racism, and replace human workers with automation in various industries.

These concerns are expected to be a central focus of discussions during a high-level meeting between the European Union (EU) and the United States held in Lulea, Sweden.

A day prior to this meeting, a group of AI experts, academics, and notable individuals, including the CEO of OpenAI and the CEO of Google DeepMind, warned about the existential threats AI poses to humanity if not addressed as a top global priority.

In a brief statement published on the website of the Centre for AI Safety, it emphasized the need to mitigate the risks of AI-induced extinction alongside other large-scale societal risks such as pandemics and nuclear warfare.

The statement received support from Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, and Dario Amodei of Anthropic.

Sections of Frederiksen's AI-generated speech included phrases like: "It has been an honor and a challenge to lead a broad government in the past parliamentary year."

"We have made concerted efforts to collaborate across party lines and ensure a strong and sustainable future for Denmark," and "We have taken measures to combat climate change and foster a fairer and more inclusive society where every citizen has equal opportunities," as written by ChatGPT.

"Although we encountered obstacles and opposition along the way, I am proud of what we have collectively achieved in the past parliamentary year."

