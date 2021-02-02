Daraz announces The Catalyst Act as its first-ever ecommerce marketing partner

Saman Javed, CEO - The Catalyst Act with Ehsan Saya, Managing Director – Daraz at the partnership signing ceremony.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021) As a reward for its exceptional service, Daraz has entered an exclusive partnership with The Catalyst Act (TCA). The marketing agency’s clients will now be offered preferential access to marketing assets on the Daraz platform at privileged prices; as well as access to insights and best practices to boost the brands online footprint.

TCA is a full-service marketing agency that prides itself in being performance-driven and data-savvy with a battle-tested team of experts that craft breakthrough digital strategies and deliver sustainable results.

Ammar Hassan (CMO - Daraz) said, “Daraz considers TCA as a strategic partner to expand the ecommerce understanding in the advertising fraternity and brands”.

Daraz’s mission to make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of digital economy ties in with TCA’s mission to provide sustainable solutions that drive digital transformations and accelerate growth.

Ammar further commented that, “Through this partnership with TCA, the brands on-board will be able to target tailored Daraz audiences across all product categories through multiple channels.”

TCA has three key levers that give it an edge over other players in the market:

⦁ End-to-end ecommerce expertise

TCA has an outstanding track record of delivering the best return on investment (ROI). It offers an end-to-end e-commerce solution to clients spanning strategic planning and target setting to optimization via real time performance management.

It elevates your brand presence with impactful narratives across onsite and offsite marketing collaterals.

⦁ Tapping into the Daraz user-base to enhance brands’ customer journey and increase lifetime value

TCA’s unique ability to tap into the Daraz user-base allows granular audience segmentation based on user actions and intents. It takes actions across the customer journey to enhance new customer acquisition and maximize their lifecycle value. Brands can now gain in-depth understanding of their overall user behaviour and stay on top of the latest trends.

⦁ Establish benchmarks through innovative use of exclusive Daraz assets

From a targeted reach via CRM channels to optimized store content, TCA’s agility to test and iterate on innovative solutions will allow its client to achieve extraordinary results.

“We are thrilled to be in partnership with Daraz. Our vision is to be the first-choice ecommerce partner providing 360-degree marketing services to businesses throughout the region,” said Saman Javed, CEO, TCA.

“We are committed to becoming an integral part of our client’s success; achieving their strategic objectives whilst creating long lasting business value through the delivery and management of their ecommerce operations,” she added.