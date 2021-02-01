Daraz Creates Opportunities for Major Automobile Brands Through Grand Auto Bazar’21 in Pakistan

Daraz has once again achieved a huge milestone by organizing the Grand Auto Bazar’21 to pave the way for the automobile industry to enter the digital retail market

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) Daraz has once again achieved a huge milestone by organizing the Grand Auto Bazar’21 to pave the way for the automobile industry to enter the digital retail market.

The excellent response has enabled brands to shift towards e-commerce.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing number of consumers have shifted their shopping habits online. As Pakistan’s largest marketplace, Daraz is actively contributing to the development and growth of the country’s e-commerce industry.

Building consumer trust, Daraz has now expanded its product portfolio into the auto sector through Grand Auto Bazar’21.

Keeping in mind the impact on the automotive industry at the start of the year, Daraz came up with the idea to launch a flagship campaign for the automotive category “GRAND AUTO BAZAR’21” with over 1 million products spread across a diversified portfolio ranging from cars, motorcycles, original spare parts, engine oil to superior car care products offered by the biggest local and international brands.

In GAB’21, there were 100+Mega Deals, Brand Flash Sales, Crazy Flash Sales, and Free shipping across all 7 days.

Customers availed such diversified product portfolio by sitting at home and got delivery on their door steps during these pandemic times. That’s how Grand Auto Bazar’21 has facilitated customers with major brands witnessing an increase in purchases.



Major reliable used car market places (Vava Cars and Carfirst) participated in GAB’21 and created huge interest among the customers. “We had the majority of all top local and international brands from Motorcycle, Oil and Lubricants and Car Care working with daraz generating an additional revenue stream and wider reach which is impacting their business in a positive way,” explains Mubashar Butt – Category Director Lifestyle at Daraz.

While talking about discounts offered through Grand Auto Bazar’21 and serving the customers differently, he further said, “In GAB’21 Daraz and Brands come up with humongous PKR 20 Million worth of discounts along with multiple mechanics to avail exclusive offers 100+Mega Deals, Brand Flash Sales, Crazy Flash Sales, Free shipping across all 7 days.

There is also a very famous offer “One Rupee Game” through which daraz and brands has offered customers to buy a Motorcycle in 1 Rupee. So, there are 7 lucky winner s who won the bikes during 1 Rupee Game.”

Keeping in mind the COVID situation, high operation cost, buying pattern and consumer behavior have been changed where customers are now seeking for more options, convenience and a wider variety of products and Daraz offers a huge assortment depth, convenience and exclusivity.



Another benefit of purchasing cars, motorbikes, automobile accessories through Grand Auto Bazar’21 was the convenience of Easy Monthly Installments (EMI). Daraz EMI is a service that allows you to purchase certain items through a monthly instalment payment plan using your credit card (with selected banks).

These banks include Standard Chartered Bank, Silk Bank, Bank Alfalah, MCB, and UBL.

Daraz EMI is available on all Daraz products but your order should contain only 1 product with a minimum value of PKR 10,000.

For Motorcycles, more than 50% of the orders are on EMI as customer finds it very easy and affordable to book through Daraz with 0% markup and installment up to 12 months.

Online market is expanding with every passing day while customers are also putting their trust to purchase online as Daraz ensures to deliver the best across Pakistan.

In this way, the e-commerce industry will soon be rising to such a level that will majorly contribute in the economy at all levels while giving brands opportunity to reach customers differently.