Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:29 PM

16 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:29 PM

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

Daraz, South Asia’s leading e-commerce marketplace, delivered a record-breaking 11.11, with over 14 million e-commerce shoppers visiting the platform across its five key markets – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar – participating in the largest global shopping day

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ):Daraz, South Asia’s leading e-commerce marketplace, delivered a record-breaking 11.11, with over 14 million e-commerce shoppers visiting the platform across its five key markets – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar – participating in the largest global shopping day.

Almost USD10 million worth of products were sold in the first hour, up more than 150 percent on last year’s sale.

Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO and Founder of Daraz, said, “We are delighted with today’s results. It underlines the strength of our marketplace where customers trust the quality of products that they purchase on Daraz, and it illustrates how SMEs are able to unlock the online potential of their business.

“It has also been encouraging to continue seeing more users from both big and small cities across our five markets buying and selling a wide variety of products from our platform. This shows how e-commerce has become more accessible for everyone in the region.”

The first 11.

11 order was delivered at 6.05am this morning and 250,000 items have already been shipped out to awaiting customers.

“For this year’s 11.11 Sale, we really focused on delivering a more innovative and more personalized customer experience. While the sales numbers are important, I’m most pleased with the overwhelmingly positive feedback that we’ve received about the user experience,” said Mr Mikkelsen.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan said: “It's humbling to have such an overwhelming and loving response from our customers. It goes to show that customers are flocking towards online shopping and we are thrilled that we'll be continuing the 11.11 sale for the next 10 days so more customers and sellers across Pakistan can benefit"

Following today’s successful main event, Daraz will bring the favorite 11.11 themes to its customers over the next 10 days – each day inviting e-commerce shoppers to focus on a theme and enjoy some of the best deals that they missed.

