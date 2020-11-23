Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Store during 11.11 Sale

Daraz concludedtheannual and biggest to date e-commerce shopping extravaganza of Pakistan with -11.11 (GyaraGyara) – with great success

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th November, 2020) Daraz concludedtheannual and biggest to date e-commerce shopping extravaganza of Pakistan with -11.11 (GyaraGyara) – with great success. The flagship sale brought a plethora of discounts worth Rs.50 Crore on over 15 Million local and international productswith discounts from leading brands (Unilever, Nestle, P&G, RB, Haier, TCL, OnePlus and Xiaomi) & payment partners (HBL, Easypaisa, VISA & Standard Chartered bank). The campaignbroke previous records as the platform witnessed 2.5+ millionactive users within 24 hours and generated 2+billion cumulative page views during the 7-day period.

Daraz, Alibaba Group’s leading South Asian entity enjoyed unparalleled popularity amongst its customers despite of the COVID pandemic and declining purchasing power. The platform’s footprint further expanded in all corners of the country with sellersand customers not only from main metropolises but also from semi-urban geographies including Khanewal, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Multan and another 150 cities and districts.

Mobiles & Tablets along with Groceries came forward as the most selling categories with Xiaomi, Realme and Infinix taking a lead along with P&G and Nestle from FMCGs. Lifestyle brands were also one of the most demanded ones with Atlas Honda motorbikes being the most sold in addition to local brands - Road Prince and Metro motorbikes. Some of the most popular purchases included the 11.11 mystery box which sold out within 5 seconds of going live along with Jhatka Deals – which sold out in a mere 11 seconds.

The platform also worked towards making the entire journey for the user more convenient by introducing greater options for digital payments to encourage cashless transactions.

Digital payments continued to grow on Daraz and almost 50% of total customer shopping spend was done using digital payment methods (bank cards, digital wallets and online banking). New digital payment customer acquisition almost doubled for Daraz on 11.11 as compared to the previous 11.11. This 11.11, Daraz expanded its strategic partnerships with leading industry players and collaborated with 12 digital payment partners including HBL, Easypaisa, VISA, Faysal Bank, Bank Alfalah, MCB, Askari Bank, Allied Bank, Silkbank, Standard Chartered, Meezan Bank and UBL. Daraz is proud to have support of the Ant Group which provides it state of the art digital payment expertise especially during the 11.11 campaign.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director - Daraz, commented that, “GyaraGyara’s performance this year reflects our customers, brands and sellers’ trust in the platform who have made Daraz the leading ecommerce platform in Pakistan. With the success of 11.11, it was very pleasing to see more and more customer turning towards purchasing online. We empowered and enabled millionsof individuals (both buyers and sellers) this year and look forward to continuing to do so in the future.”

Daraz was ranked as the Number 1 App on Play Store during the period showcasing the platform’s popularity amongst its audience before the mega sale kicked-off. The high number of downloads and the growth of the platform proves the increase in demand for online shopping in the market.

This year’s campaign set a precedent by taking place during such turbulent times and the figures are praiseworthy even through the toughest of times for the economy.