Daraz Set To Enhance Customer Experience Ahead Of 11.11 With New Digital Payment Solutions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:48 AM

South Asia’s e-commerce market leader, Daraz, is collaborating with 15 payment partners in a bid to provide a faster and more convenient payment process for its customers during this year’s 11.11 sale in November

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) South Asia’s e-commerce market leader, Daraz, is collaborating with 15 payment partners in a bid to provide a faster and more convenient payment process for its customers during this year’s 11.11 sale in November. This is one of the various digital payment solutions that Daraz is set to introduce as it gears up for peak sale season.

In line with previous customer feedback, a new and improved user interface will also be introduced for the mega shopping event to create a smoother and more enjoyable customer experience. In particular, the Easy Monthly Instalment checkout journey has been improved to be more user-friendly by providing customers added transparency.

Daraz’s Director of Digital Payments, Syed Zeeshan Ali, shared that it is Daraz’s priority to ensure its customers can enjoy the benefit of seamless transactions.

“A study conducted by RetailMeNot has shown that 80% of online shoppers prioritize speed and convenience when shopping online.

This makes digital payment options a popular choice and at Daraz, we have also seen a sustained growth of digital payments on our platform over the last few years. More than half of our customer spend are through digital payments, which has been made possible as a result of a comprehensive collaboration framework between Daraz and Pakistan’s digital payment industry.

“Working with payment partners this 11.11 is one of the ways that we are enhancing our customer experience for this year’s mega sale, and it is very much in line with our aim to redefine the digital landscape of our country. I look forward to a successful 11.11 this year and to sharing more of our innovations with both our customers and sellers soon,” said Mr Ali.

Moving forward from 11.11, Daraz will continue to focus on introducing more digital payment solutions as it continues to lead the digitally paid e-commerce market in Pakistan.

