UrduPoint.com

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month In Customer Refunds

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:22 PM

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer Refunds

The leading ecommerce platform in Pakistan, Daraz, spends up to $50,000 monthly in customer refunds. As a strong believer of customer-first strategy, Daraz takes another step to ensure consumer satisfaction

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021) The leading ecommerce platform in Pakistan, Daraz, spends up to $50,000 monthly in customer refunds. As a strong believer of customer-first strategy, Daraz takes another step to ensure consumer satisfaction.

In the fast-paced and dynamic business landscape, customer experience is a key brand differentiator – even more so than price or product. Recognizing its importance for consumers and businesses alike, the ecommerce giant has taken multiple initiatives, such as building a quick delivery mechanism and offering numerous payment options.

Ahmar Zohaib Syed, Chief Customer Officer, Daraz, said, “At Daraz, customer experience does not reside with CS department only but we continue to cultivate the culture that every department at Daraz puts their best to ensure customer satisfaction. We live by the philosophy stated by Bill Gates once ‘Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.’ We ensure that the source is tapped, issue is understood and a solution is laid out that guarantees that no other customer has to face the same issue again.”

The brand’s commitment towards providing positive customer and seller experience is what has resulted in its sustained growth. Today, the company’s monthly user base of 15 million contains plenty of loyal brand advocates. According to a research conducted, 86% of online shoppers say customer experience is a top priority for them and to live up to our brand promise of customer commitment, Daraz has a strong purchase protection policy as well as post-purchase assistance to build a loyal customer base.

Although the company offers specialized training for sellers through Daraz University, sometimes it is possible that buyers may not be happy with what they have purchased online. To curb this problem, Daraz collaborates with its sellers to improve performance based on the defined metrics, as well as it commits and guarantees its customers a resolution at the earliest.

On top of that, Daraz has a seamless return policy. The platform takes ownership to resolve customers’ complaints, for which reason Daraz spends $50,000 monthly in customer refunds to ensure the customer is satisfied immediately based on metrics. However, to ensure that sellers do not repeat the same mistakes, the ecommerce brand has strict accountability checks in place for which actions are taken separately.

Moreover, at a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has surged online purchases, it is pertinent that shoppers trust the online marketplace. With 11.11 just around the corner, Daraz is constantly monitoring sellers to ensure quality standards are met in terms of return rate, instant message response rate and ship on time metrics. Simultaneously, the brand recognizes the customer return experience as a crucial part of the ecommerce journey, which is why it’s investing heavily to ensure the customers returns process from initiation to refund processes is as smooth as possible.

By keeping customers central to the business, especially during months when orders see a growth of 3X, Daraz aims to catapult the growth of ecommerce industry by making the online marketplace a trustable, safe and accessible space.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Business Company Bill Gates Same Price May From Industry Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitar ..

Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitarian Aid From Uzbekistan - UNHC ..

9 minutes ago
 ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; comple ..

ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; completes landmark IPO on ADX

22 minutes ago
 CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki ..

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

9 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan leads Kashmir Black Day rally

CM Mahmood Khan leads Kashmir Black Day rally

9 minutes ago
 Australian research finds vascular disease in COVI ..

Australian research finds vascular disease in COVID-19 not caused by viral infec ..

9 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in ..

China Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Stat ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.