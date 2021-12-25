UrduPoint.com

Daraz Wins The Digital Streaming Rights For HBL PSL 2022-2023

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:29 PM

Daraz wins the digital streaming rights for HBL PSL 2022-2023

Pakistan Cricket Board hosted the bid for 7th and 8th season of HBL PSL’s digital streaming rights in Lahore on 24th December with participation from extremely competitive contenders including Daraz, ASports, Geo TV, Trans Group and Tapmad

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th December, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board hosted the bid for 7th and 8th season of HBL PSL’s digital streaming rights in Lahore on 24th December with participation from extremely competitive contenders including Daraz, ASports, Geo TV, Trans Group and Tapmad. The winner of the bid, Daraz, leading e-commerce platform of Pakistan, had previously also proven to be a game changer with over 300 million views during the streaming of ICC T20 World Cup.

The platform’s mission has been digitalization and it has been actively working towards building infrastructure to improve the growth of the country’s e-commerce industry. Daraz also believes in making sports and specifically cricket as a force that brings users from every corner of the country together with free-of-cost streaming that no other platform offers.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, Daraz submitted the highest bid in accordance to the public tender process which was 175% higher than the previous years pertaining to the increase in digital players in the market.

Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz, shared his excitement on winning the cut-throat competition, “we are proud to once again unite Pakistanis on our platform to watch their most loved national cricket tournament. With the support of our high technology and back-end support we are confident to provide access to every individual in the country. Our goal through sports partnerships is to provide shoppertainment to our users and make entertainment accessible through digitization to all.”

Daraz won hearts of the nation previously as well and is set to do so by winning digital streaming rights for the next two seasons of HBL PSL 2022-2023 as cricket lovers anxiously anticipate how this year’s tournament will pan out to be.

