UrduPoint.com

Dark Web Inside Trader 'The Bull' Pleads Guilty In US Court - Justice Department

Daniyal Sohail Published April 15, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Dark Web Inside Trader 'The Bull' Pleads Guilty in US Court - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) A 30-year old Greek man who went by the online pseudonym "The Bull" pleaded guilty in a US court to insider trading on the so-called dark web, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that Apostolos Trovias, a/k/a 'The Bull,' pled guilty and was sentenced earlier today to time served, following approximately eleven months in custody, in connection with his scheme to solicit and sell confidential, pre-release earnings, deal, and other information regarding public companies," the press release said on Thursday.

Trovias used websites on the dark web and encrypted messaging services to solicit and sell confidential information about publicly traded companies for his own enrichment, according to the press release.

Trovias designed and built a website called the Inside Information Auction Site to facilitate the purchase and sale of insider information, using a membership fee and commission model, the press release said.

Law enforcement arrested Trovias in Peru and extradited him to the United States for prosecution. Trovias was also ordered to pay $6,700 in forfeiture, the press release said.

Related Topics

Sale Man New York Peru United States Court

Recent Stories

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

4 hours ago
 OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use ..

OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use of Chemicals Disinformation - ..

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donba ..

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in ov ..

Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

4 hours ago
 Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia ..

Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia 'Pure Fascism'

4 hours ago
 Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country ..

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country's affairs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.