Dark Web Inside Trader 'The Bull' Pleads Guilty in US Court - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) A 30-year old Greek man who went by the online pseudonym "The Bull" pleaded guilty in a US court to insider trading on the so-called dark web, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that Apostolos Trovias, a/k/a 'The Bull,' pled guilty and was sentenced earlier today to time served, following approximately eleven months in custody, in connection with his scheme to solicit and sell confidential, pre-release earnings, deal, and other information regarding public companies," the press release said on Thursday.

Trovias used websites on the dark web and encrypted messaging services to solicit and sell confidential information about publicly traded companies for his own enrichment, according to the press release.

Trovias designed and built a website called the Inside Information Auction Site to facilitate the purchase and sale of insider information, using a membership fee and commission model, the press release said.

Law enforcement arrested Trovias in Peru and extradited him to the United States for prosecution. Trovias was also ordered to pay $6,700 in forfeiture, the press release said.