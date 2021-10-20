DC Attorney General Adds Zuckerberg as Defendant in Lawsuit in Cambridge Analytica Breach

Attorney General for the District of Columbia Karl Racine said on Wednesday that he had added Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in his lawsuit against the company over the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Attorney General for the District of Columbia Karl Racine said on Wednesday that he had added Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in his lawsuit against the company over the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal.

"I just added Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in my lawsuit against Facebook," Racine wrote on Twitter. "Our continuing investigation revealed that he was personally involved in decisions related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's failure to protect user data."

The lawsuit was filed in 2018, Racine recalled. Washington authorities allege that Facebook has violated consumer privacy by allowing Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consulting film, to obtain user personal data, including that of millions of Americans.

"This lawsuit is about protecting the data of half of all District residents and tens of millions of people across the country," Racine said, adding that Facebook should take responsibility to protect users.

Since the beginning of the investigation, authorities have reviewed "hundreds of thousands" of pages of documents and obtained information from former employees and whistleblowers, he noted.

Facebook rejects the allegations. Now the company can file a motion to dispute Racine's decision to add Zukerberg as a defendant.

Cambridge Analytica is said to have harvested data from about 87 million Facebook users to help target political ads.