UrduPoint.com

Debris From Deorbited Progress MS-21 Spacecraft Splashes Down In Pacific Ocean - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published February 19, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Debris From Deorbited Progress MS-21 Spacecraft Splashes Down in Pacific Ocean - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The debris from the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft that was deorbited because of a faulty thermal control system fell in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean, according to Russian state space agency Roscosmos.

"Today, Progress MS-21 was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and disintegrated. Unburned elements of its structure fell in the non-navigable area of the South Pacific Ocean," Roscosmos said in a Sunday statement.

The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday. Its propulsion system turned on for braking on Sunday morning, later than expected, since specialists had unsuccessfully tried to take a photograph of the damage site, but could not locate it.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS. The spacecraft had been docked to the station since October 28, 2022. It brought over 2.5 tonnes (metric tons) of cargo to the ISS, including fuel and food. Roscosmos said the incident did not affect either the safety of the crew or the flight plans of the station.

A similar situation occurred in December of last year. Then, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized.

Related Topics

Russia Progress SITE February October December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

14 minutes ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

8 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

10 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

10 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.