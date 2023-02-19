Debris From Deorbited Progress MS-21 Spacecraft Splashes Down in Pacific Ocean - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The debris from the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft that was deorbited because of a faulty thermal control system fell in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean, according to Russian state space agency Roscosmos.

"Today, Progress MS-21 was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and disintegrated. Unburned elements of its structure fell in the non-navigable area of the South Pacific Ocean," Roscosmos said in a Sunday statement.

The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday. Its propulsion system turned on for braking on Sunday morning, later than expected, since specialists had unsuccessfully tried to take a photograph of the damage site, but could not locate it.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS. The spacecraft had been docked to the station since October 28, 2022. It brought over 2.5 tonnes (metric tons) of cargo to the ISS, including fuel and food. Roscosmos said the incident did not affect either the safety of the crew or the flight plans of the station.

A similar situation occurred in December of last year. Then, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized.