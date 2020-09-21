UrduPoint.com
Debris From Russia's Defunct Monitor-E Satellite Unlikely To Reach Earth - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Debris of Russia's defunct Monitor-E satellite is unlikely to reach Earth, national space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the US Air Force data, posted at space-track.org, Monitor-E is expected to enter the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

"Given the weight and size of this spacecraft, the probability of possible unburned fragments falling to Earth is extremely small. This spacecraft is not functioning and is classified as space debris," a Roscosmos spokesperson said.

According to Russia's Automated Warning System for Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Outer Space, Monitor-E will enter the dense layers of the atmosphere between 00:18 and 7:26 GMT on September 22, the official added.

Monitor-E, with a launch mass of 750 kilograms (1,653 Pounds), was put into orbit by a Rokot launch vehicle in August 2005. During its operation, it experienced serious technical issues. The satellite ceased operation in 2011.

