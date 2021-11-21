UrduPoint.com

Debris Of Downed Tselina-D Satellite Poses No Threat To ISS - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Debris of Downed Tselina-D Satellite Poses No Threat to ISS - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Roscosmos has been tracking the fragments of the inoperative Tselina-D satellite downed by the Russian Defense Ministry and is confident that they do not pose a threat to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency's head, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday.

"These fragments are being monitored, we are exchanging the information with the Ministry of Defense... We are monitoring, and these fragments do not affect the safety of the ISS," he said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Related Topics

Russia YouTube

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

22 minutes ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

22 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

22 minutes ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

22 minutes ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.