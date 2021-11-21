Debris of Downed Tselina-D Satellite Poses No Threat to ISS - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Roscosmos has been tracking the fragments of the inoperative Tselina-D satellite downed by the Russian Defense Ministry and is confident that they do not pose a threat to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency's head, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday.

"These fragments are being monitored, we are exchanging the information with the Ministry of Defense... We are monitoring, and these fragments do not affect the safety of the ISS," he said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.