DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs From Huawei, Changan, And CATL Arrive At 18 Dealerships In 12 Cities Across Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:44 PM
Master Changan introduces DEEPAL, its latest venture into the pure EV lineup, showcasing the collaborative power of three global titans of electric mobility: Huawei, Changan, and CATL, the world’s no. 1 EV battery company
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Sep, 2024) Master Changan introduces DEEPAL, its latest venture into the pure EV lineup, showcasing the collaborative power of three global titans of electric mobility: Huawei, Changan, and CATL, the world’s no. 1 EV battery company. The newly released launch video, featuring Danial Malik, CEO, showcases Deepal's S07 SUV and L07 Sedan while highlighting their innovative advancements in EV technology.
The Deepal S07 SUV and L07 Sedan are now available across 18 Changan dealerships in 12 cities. The S07 is priced at Rs 14.99 million and offers a 485 km range, while the L07 is available for Rs 13.
99 million and offers a range of 540 km. Both vehicles come with an exclusive complimentary package, including a 7 kW AC fast charger. With the Deepal, you can enjoy the convenience of charging once a week and travel from Islamabad to Lahore on a single charge.
Danial Malik emphasizes Pakistan's crucial role in Changan’s global strategy “Vast Ocean Plan” and invites customers at the Changan selected 18 dealerships nationwide to experience and touch the future of electric mobility. This launch marks a significant step towards mass EV adoption for a more sustainable Pakistan.
