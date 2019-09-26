Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP visit PITB

A delegation of Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park Lahore today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) A delegation of Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park Lahore today. The objective of the visit was to educate the selected representatives from GoP/UNDP's "Generating Global Environmental Benefits" program regarding integration of IT, environment, development, and thus enhance their commitment and capacity for playing an effective role in their domain of action.

The delegation led by Country Coordinator GEB, United Nations Development Program Dr. Saleem Janjua met with Chairman PITB, Mr. Azfar Manzoor. Director PITB Salman Amin gave an overview of various PITB projects to the participants. The session proceeded with presentations and discussions on the importance of Environmental Information Management System (EIMS) and IT for environmental data and knowledge transfer. In the end participants visited Citizen Facilitation Centre.