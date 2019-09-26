UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Ministry Of Climate Change & UNDP Visits PITB

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of the Ministry of Climate Change and United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) visited the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park on Thursday.

The delegation led by UNDP Country Coordinator Dr Saleem Janjua met with PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor.

PITB Director Salman Amin gave an overview of various PITB projects to the participants.

The session proceeded with presentations and discussions on the importance of Environmental Information Management System (EIMS) and IT for environmental data and knowledge transfer.

The objective of the visit was to educate the selected representatives from GoP/UNDP's "Generating Global Environmental Benefits" programme regarding the integration of IT, environment, development, and enhance their commitment and capacity for playing an effective role in their domain of action.

