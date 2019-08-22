Delta IV Rocket Launches Next GPS III Satellite for US Air Force - United Launch Alliance

The second Global Positioning System III (GPS III) satellite, named Magellan has been successfully launched into orbit on a Delta IV rocket, the Untied Launch Alliance (ULA) said in a news release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The second Global Positioning System III (GPS III) satellite, named Magellan has been successfully launched into orbit on a Delta IV rocket, the Untied Launch Alliance (ULA) said in a news release on Thursday.

"A ULA Delta IV rocket carrying the second GPS III satellite, designated Magellan, for the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center lifted off from Space Launch Complex-37 on August 22 at 9:06 EDT [Eastern Daylight Time]," the release said.

The launch was the 29th and final flight of the Delta IV Medium rocket and the 73rd GPS launch by an Untied Launch Alliance vehicle, the release noted.

"The GPS III system, built by Lockheed Martin, represents the next step in modernization of the worldwide navigation network with a new generation of advanced satellites offering improved accuracy, better anti-jam resiliency and a new signal for civil users," the release said.

The Delta IV Medium launch rocket included a 4-meter payload fairing and two Northrop Grumman solid rocket motors with a booster core powered by the RS-68A engine, the release said.

The Delta Cryogenic Second Stage was powered by the RL10B-2 engine, both made by Aerojet Rocketdyne, the release added.