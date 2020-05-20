Demand for Space Tech Grows as Satellite Data Used in COVID-19 Response - UNOOSA

The demand for space technologies, such as the satellite-based imagery and analytics, has surged recently, as such information is being used in a wide range of measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The demand for space technologies, such as the satellite-based imagery and analytics, has surged recently, as such information is being used in a wide range of measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) told Sputnik in an interview.

"There is increased demand for geospatial data companies to provide satellite-based imagery and analytics related to the pandemic. These space technologies are assisting in the response to, and analysis of, COVID-19, so in this respect, their activities are in higher demand than usual," Niklas Hedman, the chief of the Committee, Policy and Legal Affairs Section at UNOOSA, said.

The space sector is actively involved in the fight against the pandemic, as the Global Navigation Satellite Systems are being used to gather information on the presence and spread of COVID-19, providing situational data that informs and assists governments and decision-making bodies, the UN official noted.

"Satellites are also tracking how levels of pollution are changing due to lockdown measures and making tele-medicine possible to limit in-person interaction for medical treatment. Geospatial data also enables emergency mapping and risk assessments, which identify areas of critical need for action," Hedman added.

In an effort to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus, UNOOSA has created an intersectional Task Team that addresses how space technologies can help in tackling COVID-19. In the long term, the group will focus on the issues pertaining to global health in general.