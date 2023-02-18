UrduPoint.com

Deorbiting Of Progress MS-21 Spacecraft With Coolant Leak Postponed - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published February 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The deorbiting of Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft with a faulty thermal control system has been pushed back, with the state commission expected to make a decision on the spacecraft's further flight program later on Saturday, Roscosmos said.

"After undocking from the Poisk module of the International Space Station, the outer skin of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft was photographed. No visual damage was found. The deorbiting of Progress MS-21 has been postponed. Today, the state commission will decide on the further flight program of the spacecraft," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

There are two options on the table: either docking Progress MS-21 to Russia's nodal module Prichal to continue investigating the cause of the depressurization of the thermal control system or deorbiting the spacecraft, Roscosmos said.

